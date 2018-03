BRIEF-Aptose Biosciences Announces License Agreement for Dual BET/Kinase Targeting Program With OHM Oncology ‍​

March 7 (Reuters) - Aptose Biosciences Inc:

* APTOSE BIOSCIENCES - ‍ AGREEMENT PROVIDES OHM ONCOLOGY RIGHTS FOR DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURE AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF APL-581

* APTOSE BIOSCIENCES - TO RETAIN REACQUISITION RIGHTS TO CERTAIN MOLECULES, OHM TO HAVE RIGHTS TO DEVELOP, SUBLICENSE OTHER MOLECULES.​

* APTOSE BIOSCIENCES - ‍UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO RECEIVE NOMINAL UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT, ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO $125 MILLION ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS BASED ON MILESTONES