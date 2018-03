BRIEF-Aptose Biosciences Establishes New At-The-Market Facility

March 28 (Reuters) - Aptose Biosciences Inc:

* APTOSE BIOSCIENCES ESTABLISHES NEW AT-THE-MARKET FACILITY

* APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN “AT-THE-MARKET” SALES AGREEMENT WITH CANTOR FITZGERALD & CO

* APTOSE BIOSCIENCES - AS PER SALES AGREEMENT, CO MAY, FROM TIME TO TIME, ISSUE & SELL THROUGH CANTOR, ACTING AS SOLE AGENT, COMMON SHARES OF CO

* APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC - NEW AT-THE-MARKET FACILITY REPLACES PREVIOUS ATM THAT EXPIRED IN DECEMBER 2017