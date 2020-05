May 5 (Reuters) - Aptose Biosciences Inc:

* APTOSE BIOSCIENCES ESTABLISHES NEW AT-THE-MARKET FACILITY

* APTOSE BIOSCIENCES - WILL FILE PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT WITH SEC, QUALIFYING OFFER & SALE OF SHARES HAVING OFFERING PRICE OF UPTO US$75 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)