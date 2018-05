BRIEF-Aptose Biosciences Says Exercises Early Option For Cg-806 License From Crystalgenomics

May 7 (Reuters) - Crystal Genomics Inc:

* APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC - EXERCISES EARLY OPTION FOR CG-806 LICENSE FROM CRYSTALGENOMICS

* APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC - CO OWNS GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE CG-806 FOR ALL INDICATIONS OUTSIDE OF KOREA AND CHINA - LICENSED TERRITORY

* APTOSE BIOSCIENCES- CRYSTALGENOMICS ELIGIBLE FOR REGULATORY AND SALES MILESTONE PAYMENTS, AS WELL AS ROYALTIES ON PRODUCT SALES IN LICENSED TERRITORY

* APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC - OPTION EXERCISE TRIGGERS A PAYMENT OF US $2.0 MILLION TO CRYSTALGENOMICS