Oct 30 (Reuters) - Aptose Biosciences Inc

* Aptose enters into $15.5 million common shares purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund, Llc

* Aptose Biosciences - ‍expects to announce cash and cash equivalents and investment as of September 30, 2017 to be about CA $13.6 million or US $10.9 million​