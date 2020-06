June 12 (Reuters) - Aptose Biosciences Inc:

* APTOSE PRESENTS EARLY PHASE 1A/B CG-806 CLINICAL FINDINGS AT THE 25TH CONGRESS OF THE EUROPEAN HEMATOLOGY ASSOCIATION

* APTOSE BIOSCIENCES - CG-806 WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN PATIENTS TREATED AT 150MG, 300MG AND 450MG BID OVER MULTIPLE CYCLES

* APTOSE BIOSCIENCES- NEW IND SUBMITTED TO BEGIN TESTING CG-806 IN AML PATIENTS