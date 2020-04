April 27 (Reuters) - Aptose Biosciences Inc:

* APTOSE PRESENTS PRELIMINARY CLINICAL DATA ON CG-806 AT AACR VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING 2020

* APTOSE BIOSCIENCES - FIRST-IN-HUMAN TESTS OF CG-806 ARE BEING CARRIED OUT IN PHASE 1A/B CLINICAL STUDY

* APTOSE BIOSCIENCES - NO DRUG-RELATED SEVERE ADVERSE EVENTS OR DOSE-LIMITING TOXICITY HAVE BEEN OBSERVED IN PATIENTS TO DATE IN STUDY