May 11 (Reuters) - Apyx Medical Corp:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q1 REVENUE $5.0 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $5.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.25 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* WILL NOT BE PROVIDING FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* RECOGNIZED AN INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $4.9 MILLION IN Q1

* EXPECTS TO RECEIVE A CASH TAX REFUND OF APPROXIMATELY $3.7 MILLION BY END OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: