BRIEF-Apyx Medical Corporation Announces Regulatory Clearance To Market And Sell Its Helium Plasma Technology Products In Five New Countries

June 22 (Reuters) - Apyx Medical Corp:

* APYX MEDICAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO MARKET AND SELL ITS HELIUM PLASMA TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS IN FIVE NEW COUNTRIES

* APYX MEDICAL - GOT REGULATORY APPROVAL TO MARKET & SELL HELIUM PLASMA TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS IN AUSTRALIA, BRAZIL, ISRAEL, TAIWAN & THAILAND

* APYX MEDICAL CORP - SHIPPED INITIAL COMMERCIAL ORDER TO DISTRIBUTOR IN BRAZIL IN LATE-JUNE

* APYX MEDICAL - EXPECT TO SHIP INITIAL COMMERCIAL ORDERS TO EACH OF OTHER NEW COUNTRIES OVER H2 OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: