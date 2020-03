BRIEF-Apyx Medical Corporation To Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements

Apyx Medical Corp:

* APYX MEDICAL CORPORATION TO RESTATE PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* APYX MEDICAL CORP - DECISION TO RESTATE SOME FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DUE TO AGGREGATION OF ERRORS IDENTIFIED BY MANAGEMENT AND NEW ACCOUNTING PERSONNEL

* APYX MEDICAL - WILL BE RESTATING FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 12 MONTHS ENDED DEC, 31 2018 AND QTRLY STATEMENTS FOR 3 AND 9 MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30, 2018

* APYX MEDICAL CORP - WILL ALSO BE RESTATING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2019