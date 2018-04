BRIEF-Aqua America Announces Changes In Executive Leadership Team

April 30 (Reuters) - Aqua America Inc:

* AQUA AMERICA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM

* AQUA AMERICA - ANNOUNCED CHANGES IN SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM STEMMING FROM SCHEDULED RETIREMENT OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO DAVID SMELTZER

* SMELTZER WILL RETIRE IN OCTOBER

* DANIEL SCHULLER, WHO IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS EVP, STRATEGY AND CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT, WILL SUCCEED SMELTZER AS CFO

* MATTHEW RHODES WILL JOIN COMPANY TO FILL SCHULLER'S CURRENT ROLE AS EVP, STRATEGY AND CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT