BRIEF-Aqua Metals And Kanen Wealth Management Reach Agreement To Strengthen Co's Board

May 2 (Reuters) - Aqua Metals Inc:

* AQUA METALS AND KANEN WEALTH MANAGEMENT REACH AGREEMENT TO STRENGTHEN COMPANY’S BOARD AND MANAGEMENT TEAM

* AQUA METALS - UNDER AGREEMENT, AQUA METALS HAS EXPANDED BOARD FROM FIVE TO SIX DIRECTORS AND HAS APPOINTED KWM NOMINEES TO BOARD

* AQUA METALS - CO, KWM AGREED TO INSTITUTE “MAJORITY VOTING” POLICY FOR ELECTION OF DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE COMMENCING WITH 2019 ANNUAL MEETING

* AQUA METALS - SELWYN MOULD, WHO SERVED BRIEFLY AS CO’S INTERIM CEO, HAS AGREED TO STEP DOWN IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CO’S FILING OF ITS QUARTERLY REPORT

* AQUA METALS - STEVE COTTON REJOINS CO AS PRESIDENT