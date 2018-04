BRIEF-Aqua Metals Announces Executive Management Succession And Board Enhancement

April 23 (Reuters) - Aqua Metals Inc:

* AQUA METALS ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION AND BOARD ENHANCEMENT

* AQUA METALS INC - STEPHEN CLARKE RESIGNS AS CEO UNDER PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TRANSITION PLAN

* AQUA METALS INC - SELWYN MOULD, COMPANY CO-FOUNDER AND COO, APPOINTED AS INTERIM CEO

* AQUA METALS INC - CLARKE HAS ALSO RESIGNED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND DIRECTOR

* AQUA METALS INC - NOMINATING GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE HAS RECOMMENDED, AND FULL BOARD HAS AGREED, TO SEPARATE ROLES OF CEO AND BOARD CHAIRMAN

* AQUA METALS INC - INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR VINCENT L. DIVITO HAS BEEN ELECTED BY BOARD TO BE NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN