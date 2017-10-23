BRIEF-Aqua Metals expects to have all 16 AquaRefining modules installed and commissioned by end of year​

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Aqua Metals Inc
* Aqua Metals provides update on plant’s operations
* Aqua Metals Inc - expects to have all 16 AquaRefining modules installed and commissioned by end of year
* Aqua Metals Inc - ramp up of AquaRefined lead production expected to continue through Q4 and into 2018 as modules are brought on-line, shifts are added
* Aqua Metals Inc - Aqua Metals expects to ramp lead production of its aquarefining modules in Q1 of 2018
* Aqua Metals Inc - has provided following update on operations at its McCarran, Nevada facility