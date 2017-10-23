FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aqua Metals expects to have all 16 AquaRefining modules installed and commissioned by end of year​
#Market News
October 23, 2017 / 1:40 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Aqua Metals expects to have all 16 AquaRefining modules installed and commissioned by end of year​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Aqua Metals Inc

* Aqua Metals provides update on plant’s operations

* Aqua Metals Inc - ‍ expects to have all 16 AquaRefining modules installed and commissioned by end of year​

* Aqua Metals Inc - ‍ramp up of AquaRefined lead production expected to continue through Q4 and into 2018 as modules are brought on-line, shifts are added​

* Aqua Metals Inc - ‍Aqua Metals expects to ramp lead production of its aquarefining modules in Q1 of 2018​

* Aqua Metals Inc - ‍has provided following update on operations at its McCarran, Nevada facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
