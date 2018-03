March 27 (Reuters) - Aqua Metals Inc:

* ‍AQUA METALS, INC. ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR CEO SUCCESSION AND PROCESS FOR BOARD REFRESHMENT​

* AQUA METALS INC - ‍IMPLEMENTING PLAN TO TRANSITION STEPHEN CLARKE FROM CURRENT POSITION AS PRESIDENT, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​