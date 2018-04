April 27 (Reuters) - AquaBounty Technologies Inc:

* AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF FIRST U.S. FACILITY FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION OF AQUADVANTAGE SALMON

* AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES INC - WITH FACILITY APPROVED, COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION OF AQUADVANTAGE SALMON AWAITS OFFICIAL LABELING GUIDELINES BY FDA