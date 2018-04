April 27 (Reuters) - Aquafil SpA:

* FINALIZES BINDING AGREEMENT TO BUY PART OF INVISTA ASSETS FOR USD 11.3 MILLION

* ACQUISITION WAS PAID WITH OWN RESOURCES

* ACQUIRED INVISTA ASSETS RELATE TO NYLON 6 ACTIVITIES IN ASIA PACIFIC AREA