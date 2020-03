BRIEF-Aquafil FY Net Profit Shrinks To EUR 9.0 Mln

March 13 (Reuters) - Aquafil SpA:

* FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 549.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 555.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 9.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 30.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CORONAVIRUS AND THE GROUP’S ACTIVITIES LIMITED IMPACTS IN CHINA

* CORONAVIRUS, AT PRESENT, GROUP HAS NOT SUFFERED SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE EFFECTS ON PRODUCTION, LOGISTICS AND COMMERCIAL LEVELS IN TERMS OF SALES VOLUMES AND ENTRY OF NEW ORDERS FROM ITS CUSTOMERS

* ON CORONAVIRUS, CURRENT EVOLUTION OF THE PHENOMENON DOES NOT ALLOW TODAY TO EXPRESS ASSESSMENTS ON ITS FUTURE EVOLUTION

* EMEA REORGANISATION OF MANUFACTURING ACTIVITIES EXPECTED SAVINGS OF ABOUT €4.0 MILLION IN 2020

* ASIA AND OCEANIA: INTEGRATION OF INVISTA BUSINESS COMPLETED WITH EXPECTED SAVINGS OF ABOUT €1.0 MILLION IN 2020

* NORTH AMERICA: 2019 RESULTS ABOVE EXPECTATIONS EXPECTED SAVINGS OF ABOUT €2.5 MILLION IN 2020