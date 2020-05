May 14 (Reuters) - Aquafil SpA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 4.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 141.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 145.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AQUAFIL CEO SAYS COVID-19 HAD LIMITED EFFECT IN Q1 BUT IT IS HAVING MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT IN Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)