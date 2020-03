March 5 (Reuters) - Aqualisbraemar ASA:

* AQUALIS OFFSHORE AS CHALLENGES CORPORATE FINE FROM ØKOKRIM

* AQUALIS OFFSHORE AS, RECEIVED A PENALTY CHARGE NOTICE OF NOK 1.6 MILLION FROM ØKOKRIM PUBLIC PROSECUTORS’ OFFICE

* CHARGE REGARDING ALLEGED VIOLATION IN 2017 OF NORWEGIAN POLLUTION CONTROL ACT ON TRANSPORTATION OF WASTE FOR RECYCLING ACROSS BORDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)