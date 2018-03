BRIEF-Aquaventure Holdings Limited Announces Qtrly ‍loss Per Share $0.25​

March 1 (Reuters) - Aquaventure Holdings Ltd:

* AQUAVENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 EARNINGS RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 8.4 PERCENT TO $32.4 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍LOSS PER SHARE $0.25​

* SEES 2018 REVENUES $131 MILLION - $136 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $42 MILLION - $47 MILLION, USING ACCOUNTING STANDARDS IN EFFECT FROM JAN 1, 2018

* AQUAVENTURE HOLDINGS- BINDING AGREEMENT‘S IMPACT WITH ABENGOA WATER TO BUY MAJORITY INTEREST IN A DESALINATION PLANT IN GHANA NOT PART OF 2018 OUTLOOK​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.25, REVENUE VIEW $31.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)