Sept 11 (Reuters) - Aquaventure Holdings Ltd-

* Aquaventure Holdings provides business update post hurricane Irma

* Hurricane Irma affected plants in St. Maarten, US Virgin Islands, British Virgin islands, turks and caicos, and bahamas

* Expect to have all of plants, except for our facility in BVI, operating within one week

* In BVI, working with government to restore power to plant, which once restored will resume operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: