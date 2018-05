BRIEF-Aquaventure Holdings Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.24

May 8 (Reuters) - AquaVenture Holdings Ltd:

* AQUAVENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS RESULTS

* AQUAVENTURE HOLDINGS LTD Q1 SHR LOSS $0.24

* AQUAVENTURE HOLDINGS LTD Q1 REVENUE $32.5 MLN VS I/B/E/S VIEW $32 MLN

* AQUAVENTURE HOLDINGS LTD Q1 SHR VIEW $-0.23 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AQUAVENTURE HOLDINGS LTD SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $131 MLN TO $136 MLN

* AQUAVENTURE HOLDINGS- IMPACT OF DEAL WITH ABENGOA WATER TO PURCHASE MAJORITY INTEREST IN DESALINATION PLANT IN ACCRA NOT INCLUDED IN 2018 OUTLOOK