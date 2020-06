June 29 (Reuters) - Aquestive Therapeutics Inc:

* AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS FILES IND FOR PHARMACOKINETIC CLINICAL TRIALS OF AQST-108 (SUBLINGUAL FILM FORMULATION DELIVERING SYSTEMIC EPINEPHRINE) FOR ANAPHYLAXIS TREATMENT

* AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS - EXPECTS TO INITIATE ITS PLANNED PHARMACOKINETIC (PK) CLINICAL TRIALS BEFORE YEAR END 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: