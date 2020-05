BRIEF-Aquestive Says Expect To Receive Between Up To $100 Million Of Non-Dilutive Capital From Monetization Of Royalty Stream

May 21 (Reuters) - Aquestive Therapeutics Inc:

* AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS ADVANCES ROYALTY MONETIZATION PLAN AS SUNOVION PHARMACEUTICALS’ APOMORPHINE SUBLINGUAL FILM THERAPY RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL

* AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS - CONTINUE TO EXPECT CO WILL RECEIVE BETWEEN $50 MILLION TO $100 MILLION OF NON-DILUTIVE CAPITAL FROM MONETIZATION OF ROYALTY STREAM

* AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS - POTENTIAL MONETIZATION OF ROYALTY STREAM TO EXTEND CAPITAL RUNWAY WELL INTO 2021 AND POSSIBLY BEYOND