May 5 (Reuters) - Aquestive Therapeutics Inc:

* AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE: AQST-108 AND LIBERVANT REMAIN ON TRACK

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.49

* Q1 REVENUE $8.8 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $10.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.47 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDING REVENUE, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH BURN