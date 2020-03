BRIEF-Aquestive Therapeutics Reports Q4 Revenue Of $16.4 Million

March 11 (Reuters) - Aquestive Therapeutics Inc:

* AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

* Q4 REVENUE $16.4 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $15.8 MILLION

* CONFIRMS FULL YEAR 2020 REVENUE GUIDANCE

* ANTICIPATE THAT WE WILL HAVE CASH RESOURCES TO TAKE US THROUGH EARLY 2021

* SEES 2020 CASH BURN OF APPROXIMATELY $45 MILLION TO $50 MILLION

* SEES 2020 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA LOSS OF APPROXIMATELY $45 MILLION TO $50 MILLION