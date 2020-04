BRIEF-Aquila FY Net Result Up At 0.7 Million Euros

April 24 (Reuters) - Aquila SA:

* FY NET RESULT EUR 0.71 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 26.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 23.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING RESULT EUR 1.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 6.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT THIS POINT, WE ARE NOT MEASURING IMPACT PANDEMIC EPISODE WE ARE GOING THROUGH CAN HAVE EVEN IF, AS EVERY TIME OUR COUNTRY GOES INTO A MAJOR CRISIS, OUR BACKLOG TENDS TO INCREASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)