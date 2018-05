BRIEF-Aquinox And Astellas Announce Exclusive Licensing Agreement For Rosiptor In Asia-Pacific Region Including Japan

May 9 (Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc:

* AQUINOX AND ASTELLAS ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR ROSIPTOR IN ASIA-PACIFIC REGION INCLUDING JAPAN

* AQUINOX PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS AQUINOX TO RECEIVE $25 MILLION IN UPFRONT PAYMENT, POTENTIALLY OVER $100 MILLION IN ADDITIONAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND ROYALTIES

* AQUINOX- ASTELLAS WILL HAVE EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO RESEARCH, DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE ROSIPTOR FOR ALL HUMAN DISEASES AND CONDITIONS IN JAPAN, OTHER APAC COUNTRIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: