* LOSS AFTER TAX DECREASED 77% TO £0.8M (2018: £3.4M LOSS)

* MARKET SHARE OF PAN-EUROPEAN CONTINUOUS TRADING INCREASED TO 4.62% DURING 4Q19

* COMPLETED LISTING OF FIRST BUSINESS ONTO AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE