* AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC - FCA APPROVAL OF NEX EXCHANGE ACQUISITION

* AQUIS EXCHANGE - DEAL TO BUY NEX EXCHANGE FROM CME GROUP HAS BEEN APPROVED BY FCA

* AQUIS EXCHANGE - AFTER DEAL, NEX EXCHANGE TO BE RE-NAMED AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE AND ENTER CONSULTATION PERIOD