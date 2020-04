April 16 (Reuters) - ARA US Hospitality Trust:

* ARA US HOSPITALITY TRUST- TO IMPLEMENT 20% SALARY REDUCTION FOR ALL SENIOR MANAGERS

* ARA US HOSPITALITY TRUST- TO IMPLEMENT 70% REDUCTION OF WORKFORCE

* ARA US HOSPITALITY TRUST- TO UNDERTAKE TEMPORARY SUSPENSION AND CONSOLIDATION OF HOTEL OPERATIONS AT OVER 65% OF HOTELS WITH LOW OCCUPANCIES

* ARA US HOSPITALITY TRUST- COVID-19 WILL ADVERSELY AFFECT PERFORMANCE OF ARA H-TRUST IN COMING QUARTERS