Jan 4 (Reuters) - ARABIA INVESTMENTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS HOLDING CO:

* UNIT CAIRO FOR DEVELOPMENT AND CARS MANUFACTURING FILES LEGAL CASE AGAINST PEUGEOT AUTOMOBILES

* UNIT CLAIMS 150 MILLION EUROS AGAINST LOSSES DUE TO TERMINATION OF AGENCY CONTRACT ‍​ Source:(bit.ly/2AoRmRK) Further company coverage: