March 16 (Reuters) - ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY:

* WILL TEMPORARILY CLOSE ITS MALLS IN KINGDOM

* CLOSURE OF SHOPPING CENTRES AS PART OF GOVERNMENT PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES TO CONTAIN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* PHARMACIES AND SUPERMARKETS WILL REMAIN OPEN IN ACCORDANCE WITH DIRECTIVE FROM MINISTRY OF MUNICIPAL AND RURAL AFFAIRS

* CANNOT PRESENTLY DETERMINE ITS FULL FINANCIAL IMPACT