* ARADIGM ANNOUNCES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR THE COMBINED CHAPTER 11 PLAN AND DISCLOSURE STATEMENT

* ARADIGM CORP - COMBINED PLAN PROVIDES THAT ON EFFECTIVE DATE. ASSETS WILL BE CONTRIBUTED TO A LIQUIDATING TRUST

* ARADIGM CORP - COMPANY’S STOCK WILL BE CANCELLED AND CREDITORS AND SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE A PRO RATA INTEREST IN LIQUIDATING TRUST

* ARADIGM CORP - ANTICIPATES THAT EFFECTIVE DATE OF COMBINED PLAN WILL BE JUNE 26, 2020.