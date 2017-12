Dec 1 (Reuters) - Aradigm Corp:

* ARADIGM ANNOUNCES FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR LINHALIQ

* ARADIGM CORP - SUBMITTED NDA FOR LINHALIQ TO FDA IN JULY 2017, FOLLOWING WHICH FDA SET A PDUFA GOAL DATE OF JAN 26, 2018 FOR COMPLETION OF ITS REVIEW

* ARADIGM - MEETING OF ANTIMICROBIAL DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE OF U.S. FDA SCHEDULED FOR JAN 11, 2018 TO REVIEW NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR LINHALIQ