BRIEF-Aradigm Corp presents analysis of results for phase 3 orbit-3, orbit-4 clinical trials

July 7 (Reuters) - Aradigm Corp:

* Aradigm Corp presents analysis of results for phase 3 orbit-3 and orbit-4 clinical trials - sec filing

* Aradigm Corp - in orbit-4, cyclical treatment with ard-3150 resulted in statistically significant prolongation of the time to first pulmonary exacerbations

* Aradigm Corp - orbit-3 treatment with ard-3150 did not show significant results for key pe endpoints

* Aradigm Corp - in orbit-4, reductions in annual frequency of all and severe pes in patients with ncfbe and chronic lung infections with Pseudomonas Aeruginosa

* Aradigm Corp - in orbit-3, safety profile between ard-3150 and placebo was similar