March 23 (Reuters) - Aradigm Corp:

* ARADIGM ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $2.4 MILLION VERSUS $125,000

* AS OF DEC 31, 2017, CO’S CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TOTALED $7.1 MILLION EXPECTED TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS FOR Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)