Sept 25 (Reuters) - Aradigm Corp

* Aradigm announces FDA acceptance of NDA for Linhaliq with priority review status

* Aradigm announces FDA acceptance of NDA for Linhaliq with priority review status

* Aradigm Corp - ‍PDUFA goal date for completion of FDA review of Linhaliq NDA is January 26, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)