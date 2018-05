BRIEF-Aralez Pharmaceuticals Announces Discontinuation Of U.S. Commercial Operations, With Reductions In Operating Expenses

May 8 (Reuters) - Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ARALEZ ANNOUNCES NEW STRATEGIC DIRECTION

* ARALEZ PHARMACEUTICALS INC - DISCONTINUATION OF U.S. COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS, WITH SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS IN OPERATING EXPENSES

* ARALEZ PHARMACEUTICALS INC - FOCUS ON CANADIAN OPERATIONS, SUPPORTED BY TOPROL-XL FRANCHISE REVENUES AND VIMOVO ROYALTIES

* ARALEZ PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CONCLUDED THAT MOMENTUM FROM ZONTIVITY ALONE IS INSUFFICIENT TO SUSTAIN U.S. COMMERCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE

* ARALEZ PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ACTIVELY EXPLORING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR BUSINESS

* ARALEZ PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ARALEZ CANADA WILL FOCUS ON DRIVING ORGANIC GROWTH IN CANADA WITH BLEXTEN AND CAMBIA

* ARALEZ PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ARALEZ EXPECTS CASH OPERATING EXPENSES WILL BE REDUCED TO ABOUT $25 MILLION ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS

* ARALEZ PHARMACEUTICALS INC - STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE ACTIVE DISCUSSIONS TO DIVEST U.S. RIGHTS TO YOSPRALA, FIBRICOR AND BEZALIP SR

* ARALEZ PHARMACEUTICALS INC - COMPANY CAUTIONS THAT IT HAS VERY RECENTLY EXPERIENCED INCREASED GENERIC COMPETITION WITH RESPECT TO TOPROL-XL FRANCHISE

* ARALEZ PHARMACEUTICALS INC - STRATEGIC ALTERNTIVES ALSO INCLUDE BROADER STRATEGIC AND REFINANCING ALTERNATIVES FOR ITS BUSINESS

* ARALEZ PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EVALUATING MARKET DYNAMICS, EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES TO MITIGATE RISK INVOLVED WITH TOPROL-XL FRANCHISE COMPETITION