March 13 (Reuters) - Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ARALEZ ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ‍TOTAL REVENUE FOR Q4 OF 2017 WERE $28.0 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $8.0 MILLION, OR 40%, COMPARED TO $20.0 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD OF 2016​

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.68‍​

* ‍2018 NET REVENUES TO BE IN A RANGE OF $140 MILLION TO $160 MILLION​

* SEES ‍2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE OF $35 MILLION TO $55 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: