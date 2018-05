BRIEF-Aralez Pharmaceuticals Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.29

May 8 (Reuters) - Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ARALEZ ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* 1Q 2018 NET REVENUES INCREASED TO $38.1 MILLION VERSUS $26.0 MILLION IN 1Q 2017

* WITHDRAWING ITS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF APPROXIMATELY $43.9 MILLION

* ARALEZ - DETERMINED THERE IS REASONABLE POSSIBILITY CO WILL NOT HAVE SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY TO FUND CURRENT & PLANNED OPERATIONS THROUGH NEXT 12 MONTHS

* ARALEZ PHARMACEUTICALS - THERE IS SUBSTANTIAL DOUBT ABOUT COMPANY’S ABILITY TO CONTINUE AS A GOING CONCERN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: