April 5 (Reuters) - Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ARALEZ PHARMA - UNIT ENTERED INTO MODIFICATION OF CONTRACT PURSUANT TO WHICH U.S. EXERCISED SECOND RENEWAL OPTION UNDER THAT VA NATIONAL CONTRACT

* ARALEZ PHARMA SAYS CONTRACT MODIFICATION EXTENDS TERM OF AGREEMENT TO APRIL 28, 2019 - SEC FILING

* ARALEZ PHARMA - MODIFICATION INCLUDES SAME PRICING TERMS DURING APRIL 29, 2017 THROUGH APRIL 28 ANNUAL TERM EXCEPT FOR PRICE DECREASE TO 200MG SKUS