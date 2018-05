May 8 (Reuters) - Aramark:

* REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS AND INCREASES 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q2 SALES $3.9 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $3.91 BILLION

* RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW TO $2.20 TO $2.30 INCLUDING ITEMS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.46 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AFFIRMING ITS FULL-YEAR FREE CASH FLOW OUTLOOK OF GREATER THAN $400 MILLION

* COMPANY IS AFFIRMING ITS FULL-YEAR FREE CASH FLOW OUTLOOK OF GREATER THAN $400 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: