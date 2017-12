Dec 12 (Reuters) - Aramark:

* ARAMARK - ‍ON DECEMBER 11, UNIT, ARAMARK INTERMEDIATE HOLDCO AND CERTAIN UNITS OF CO ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO. 2 - SEC FILING​

* ARAMARK- AMENDMENT PROVIDES INCREMENTAL SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED 'TERM B-1' LOAN OF $1.785 BILLION, DUE MAR 2025 Source text : (bit.ly/2BEmEcG)