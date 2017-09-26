FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aramark says ‍units entered into an amendment to credit agreement
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Breakingviews
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2017 / 9:31 PM / 24 days ago

BRIEF-Aramark says ‍units entered into an amendment to credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Aramark

* Aramark says ‍units entered into an amendment to credit agreement, dated march 28, 2017​ - SEC Filing

* Aramark-Intends to use borrowings under incremental senior secured credit facilities to repay existing term b loans outstanding under credit agreement

* Aramark - term loan facilities were funded in full on amendment closing date

* Aramark - amendment provides for loan to aramark canada in amount equal to C$120.0 million, term a loan to Aramark UK in an amount equal to EUR 170.0 million​ Source text: (bit.ly/2fPrN4W) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.