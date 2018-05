BRIEF-Aratana Appoints Craig Barbarosh And Lowell Robinson To Board In Cooperation Agreement With Engaged Capital

May 21 (Reuters) - Aratana Therapeutics Inc:

* ARATANA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS CRAIG BARBAROSH AND LOWELL ROBINSON TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ENGAGED CAPITAL

* ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC - FOLLOWING CHANGES, ARATANA’S BOARD HAS BEEN INCREASED TO TEN MEMBERS

* ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC - RIP GERBER, A MEMBER OF BOARD, HAS RESIGNED

* ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC - ENGAGED CAPITAL HAS AGREED TO WITHDRAW ITS PREVIOUSLY NOMINATED SLATE OF DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION AT ANNUAL MEETING