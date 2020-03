March 24 (Reuters) - Aravive Inc:

* ARAVIVE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 1/2 STUDY OF AVB-500 IN COMBINATION WITH AVELUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA (COAXIN)

* ARAVIVE INC - PATIENT ENROLLMENT AND CONTINUATION ON STUDY MAY BE IMPACTED BY COVID-19