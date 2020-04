April 9 (Reuters) - Aravive Inc:

* ARAVIVE INC - FRED ESHELMAN APPOINTED BOARD CHAIRMAN

* ARAVIVE INC - REKHA HEMRAJANI HAS RESIGNED AS COMPANY’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND AS A DIRECTOR

* ARAVIVE INC - GAIL MCINTYRE CO’S CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER, HAS BEEN NAMED CEO OF CO AND APPOINTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ARAVIVE INC - ESHELMAN PURCHASED FROM ARAVIVE $5.0 MILLION OF CO’S COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)