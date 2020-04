BRIEF-Arb Corp Says Directors Of Board Will Take A 30% Reduction To Their Director Fees

April 7 (Reuters) - ARB Corp Ltd:

* ARB CORP LTD - ALL REMAINING DIRECTORS OF BOARD WILL TAKE A 30% REDUCTION TO THEIR DIRECTOR FEES

* ARB CORP LTD - SENIOR MANAGEMENT WILL TAKE A 30% REDUCTION TO THEIR TOTAL REMUNERATION EXCLUDING MOTOR VEHICLE BENEFITS

* ARB CORP - CHAIRMAN, MANAGING DIRECTOR & DIRECTOR JOHN FORSYTH TO TAKE 50% REDUCTION IN TOTAL REMUNERATION EXCLUDING MD’S MOTOR VEHICLE BENEFIT

* ARB CORP LTD - UPDATES ON OPERATIONAL MEASURES TO MITIGATE ONGOING FINANCIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19